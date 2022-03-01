Gina Carano has not been shy of controversy in the media over the past few years.

The former Mandalorian star was fired from the series after sharing her thoughts on the coronavirus as well as the government’s response. Carano claimed that the public who were unvaccinated were being handled like Jewish people were treated during in Germany under the Nazi regime.

More recently, the former Strikeforce fighter has taken to Twitter to express her thoughts about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The moment they lost control of the covid narrative.

Cue a war.



Straight from one crisis to the next.



A scripted reality show sacrificing innocent lives for unquenchable greed.



Endless power grabs.

No accountability.

Devastated economies.



Never give up freedom for fear. pic.twitter.com/pUWPF3R0pa — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 25, 2022

Gina Carano is known in the MMA scene for her days competing in Strikeforce, EliteXC, and her bout against Cris Cyborg.

But since retiring from MMA she has gone on to have a very successful career in acting, starring in the Mandalorian and Deadpool.

She claims “the moment they lost control of the covid narrative. Cue a war. Straight from one crisis to the next. A scripted reality show sacrificing innocent lives for unquenchable greed.”

How has the world of combat sport responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Former boxing heavyweight champions of the world Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are getting ready to fight for their country.

While unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and former lightweight champion Vasily Lomachenko have been called into battle as well.

Current Russian fighter Shamil Musaev has had his KSW fight canceled due to the invasion from his homeland.

Do you think Gina Carano will face backlash for these comments?

