Undefeated MMA fighter Shamil Musaev won’t compete at the upcoming KSW 68 card as his home country, Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine.

Musaev was slated to face an unnamed opponent at KSW 68 in Radom, Poland. He was coming off a draw against Michal Pietrzak at KSW 64 after earning three-straight wins to start his promotional tenure.

KSW announced the news on their social media.

KSW Axes Shamil Musaev’s Fight Amidst Ukraine Invasion

Due to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, KSW has made a tough, albeit ethically justifiable, decision to cancel Russian fighter Shamil Musaev’s fight, which was scheduled for KSW 68 on March 19th in Radom. — KSW (@KSW_MMA) February 28, 2022

“Due to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, KSW has made a tough, albeit ethically justifiable, decision to cancel Russian fighter Shamil Musaev’s fight, which was scheduled for KSW 68 on March 19th in Radom,” KSW said.

It’s not yet clear whether or not Musaev will get a fight for a later date, or will remain sidelined indefinitely during the conflict.

Musaev’s dismissal is the latest domino to fall in the sport of MMA since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Current Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov is staying in Ukraine to help defend his people against the Russian attack.

Boxing legends Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are also on the front lines fighting against Russian forces. Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, the most prominent city in the country, and a focal point of the invasion.

Musaev’s dismissal also comes amidst FIFA’s indefinite ban of the Russian National Team from international competition, just before their previously scheduled World Cup Qualifier match.

Poland is seen as a geopolitical ally to Ukraine and their move against Musaev is a message that they won’t tolerate the ongoing crisis just to the south of the country.

Do you agree with KSW’s decision?

