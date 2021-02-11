Between 2005 and 2010 Gina Carano was one of the most influential mixed martial artists in the industry.

Carano, Cristine ‘Cyborg’ Santos, and a few other notable names were all that kept women’s MMA going, in an industry that was at the time, a near completely male-dominated sport.

Carano competed in a variety of promotions, including Strikeforce and EliteXC, amassing a 7-1 record.

However, since retiring in 2009, following her only professional loss, Carano has since transitioned into acting.

Most recently she has appeared in The Mandolorian, Lucasfilm’s break out Star Wars spin-off. The show has recently finished its second season, in which Carano appeared in a semi-prominent role. Since the season’s completion, Lucasfilm has announced that Carano has been cut from her role, due to some of her posts on social media.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson released the following statement:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable”(via Variety.com)

This statement was released in response to an Instagram post by Carano, that compared the current politcal landscape in America to that of Germany in WWII. The post said the following:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views” (via BJPenn.com)

It would appear that Lucasfilm will not be working with Carano at all in the future, despite their plethora of upcoming spin-offs that her character may have once been involved in. The hashtag, #FireGinaCarano has trended multiple times over 2020. Primarily in regard to her posts on Twitter, supporting Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was rigged. It appears that her accumulative outspoken social media posts have added up and have since forced Lucasfilm to take action.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

