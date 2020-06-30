Gina Carano Reacts To Her Nude Photo Being Removed By Instagram

Spread the word!













MMA pioneer turned movie star Gina Carano has angrily reacted to Instagram removing one of her photos.

Carano caused a stir this past weekend when she posted a nude photograph to her followers. Alongside the image (which can be viewed here), she wrote the following caption. “I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy, I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

While many fans and peer were supportive, BJJ coach Renzo Gracie was far from happy and Carano put some clothes on, he said. “Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

Since then Instagram have decided to take down the former Strikeforce champions picture and she believe that is bullsh*t.

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen,” Carano wrote on Twitter.

I’m going to start an all nude protest and be the only one fully clothed because I’m far too shy for that. 🤣Jk jk (but feel free to take the idea) pic.twitter.com/bknbWMYovq — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

So exactly what rules did Carano’s picture break? We checked out the Instagram community guidelines and the below sub-section explains the company’s policy on nudity, it reads.

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Do you think Gina Carano is right to be annoyed about her nude photo being removed from Instagram?