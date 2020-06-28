Gina Carano Poses Nude, Renzo Gracie Says ‘Put Some Clothes On’

Spread the word!













MMA pioneer turned Hollywood actress Gina Carano posted a nude photo to her social media last night much to the annoyance of renowned jiu-jitsu coach Renzo Gracie.

Carano is a former featherweight champion with Strikeforce and ended her career 7-1 – only losing to one of the greats in Cris Cyborg. Since walking away from the sport in 2009 Carano has enjoyed massive success on the big screen. The 38-year-old has starred in Fast and Furious 6, Deadpool, and can be currently be seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian series.

Last night she took to Instagram to post a tastefully nude photo alongside the following quote from the late singer Prince.



“I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

Prince.”

While the majority of her fans and peers showered Carano with compliments one particular BJJ coach was not happy with what he was seeing. Former UFC fighter Gracie let his feelings be known in the comments, he wrote.

“Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

