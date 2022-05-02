After competing in a potential fight of the year, Gilbert Burns has recently discussed his emotions following his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 and why he will fight him again.

Although Gilbert Burns suffered defeat against Khamzat Chimaev, he is still at the top of the heap at 170lbs and he has managed to win over a host of new fans following his lionhearted performance. Burns left it all in the octagon on April 9th, hoping for victory, and ultimately came up short, but he may have won in another way.

With such an impressive performance, his stock with the UFC will undoubtedly surge to stardom if he continues to deliver. Following his fight with Chimaev, Burns immediately went on to say that he would like to fight him again and looks forward to competing against Khamzat in a rematch in the future. However, Burns has also recently turned to Twitter to promote potential fights with both Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

I know a guy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/DBkgEjl6S2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 26, 2022

Both potential matchups against these top contenders in Poirier and Diaz could result in another fight of the year candidate for Gilbert Burns. Following his performance at UFC 273, Burns will surely be treated fairly moving forward by the UFC and will continue to deliver for both the UFC and the fans.

Gilbert Burns speaks to John Morgan about fight at UFC 273 and why he will fight Khamzat Chimaev again

It’s obvious to most MMA fans that Gilbert Burns leaves it all in the octagon, both physically and emotionally, but in his last outing, ‘Durinho’ pushed himself, and Chimaev, to the absolute limit. Khamzat Chimaev also showed that he truly does belong at the top of the welterweight division, leaving no doubt that he is a tough and hungry contender to threaten for the 170 title.

“I was holding on [to not cry] every time that he [Dana White] tried to give me good props, a good thing, it was just making me more crazy. Then freakin’ Dana had to make me cry because he talked so much and I was so mad. When I walked out of the Octagon I was already crying, like, ‘s**t, I couldn’t hold it,’” Burns said.

Burns and Chimaev both left everything they had in the octagon, but in a recent interview with John Morgan, Burns opened up on how he felt immediately after suffering defeat to Chimaev. ‘Durinho’ was very transparent with the way he felt and how he couldn’t bottle in the emotions from the night. This shows the true nature of Burns, proving that he truly leaves everything out there when he competes. Burns is a warrior inside and out, and he continues to prove that with the work he puts in and out the octagon.

Burns also said “We’re not done… We gotta fight again… I wanna fight this guy again, he gotta be one of my next 3 or 4 fights, I gotta face this guy again in a five round fight. I don’t wanna do three rounds no more, I’m done with those three rounds. I wanna do five rounds, I don’t care if I’m the main event, co-main or not.”

Gilbert Burns also expressed interest in fighting Khamzat in a rematch just three days after their war, as well as calling for a five round fight, remarking that he wants to find out who can dig deeper in those last two rounds. Burns claims that there is unfinished between him and Chimaev, and that they will cross paths again.

A potential rematch between Burns and Chimaev will immediately get the attention of every UFC fan, but no one should be surprised if Burns takes a fight against any other top 10 welterweight, as he continues to prove that he is ready to challenge, and maybe even capture, the much coveted 170lb title.

Do you think Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev will fight again in a five round fight?

