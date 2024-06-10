Report – Gilbert Burns targeted to return in UFC main event fight with Sean Brady in September

ByRoss Markey
Gilbert Burns targeted to make return in UFC main event fight with Sean Brady in September

Fan-favorite welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns is currently targeted to make his return in a main event bout against grappling star, Sean Brady at a UFC Fight Night card on September 7. At the time of publication, an official location or arena for the card has yet to be finalized by the organization.

Burns, the current number six ranked welterweight contender, and one-time title challenger at 170lbs, has been sidelined since UFC 299 back in March, suffering a second round TKO defeat against surging challenger, Jack Della Maddalena.

95184692183

As for Philadelphia native, Brady, the current number eight ranked divisional challenger, returned to winning-ways at UFC Austin at the end of last year, submitting former interim championship chaser, Kelvin Gastelum with a brutal kimura submission.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold blasts Sean Strickland after sparring offer: 'He's a fake, I will step on that kid'

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady in the works for September UFC event

News of Gilbert Burns’ targeted headliner fight with Sean Brady in September was reported by MMA Junkie, following an intial report by @MagicM_MMABets on X

A former title challenger at the welterweight limit, Brazilian veteran, Burns suffered an eventual third round knockout defeat to former training partner and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman back 2021.

65487944851

Over the course of his tenure, Burns has beaten the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny, and most recently, Jorge Masvidal.

Sean Brady

Boasting a 16-1 professional record, in his sole blemish, Brady succumbed to strikes in a TKO defeat to incoming UFC 304 headliner and title challenger, Belal Muhammad in Abu Dhabi.

Gilbert Burns

Landing five submission wins three knockout victories, Brady had landed triumphs over the likes of Court McGee, Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and the previously mentioned, Gastelum.

READ MORE:  Leon Edwards offers prediction for welterweight clash between Michael Page and Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Who wins in a future clash: Gilbert Burns or Sean Brady?

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor set to law $6 million payout from antitrust lawsuit ahead of UFC 303 fighting return

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts