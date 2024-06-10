Report – Gilbert Burns targeted to return in UFC main event fight with Sean Brady in September

Fan-favorite welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns is currently targeted to make his return in a main event bout against grappling star, Sean Brady at a UFC Fight Night card on September 7. At the time of publication, an official location or arena for the card has yet to be finalized by the organization.

Burns, the current number six ranked welterweight contender, and one-time title challenger at 170lbs, has been sidelined since UFC 299 back in March, suffering a second round TKO defeat against surging challenger, Jack Della Maddalena.

As for Philadelphia native, Brady, the current number eight ranked divisional challenger, returned to winning-ways at UFC Austin at the end of last year, submitting former interim championship chaser, Kelvin Gastelum with a brutal kimura submission.

News of Gilbert Burns’ targeted headliner fight with Sean Brady in September was reported by MMA Junkie, following an intial report by @MagicM_MMABets on X.

Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady will take place next for both.

A former title challenger at the welterweight limit, Brazilian veteran, Burns suffered an eventual third round knockout defeat to former training partner and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman back 2021.

Over the course of his tenure, Burns has beaten the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny, and most recently, Jorge Masvidal.

Boasting a 16-1 professional record, in his sole blemish, Brady succumbed to strikes in a TKO defeat to incoming UFC 304 headliner and title challenger, Belal Muhammad in Abu Dhabi.

Landing five submission wins three knockout victories, Brady had landed triumphs over the likes of Court McGee, Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and the previously mentioned, Gastelum.

