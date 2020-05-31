Gilbert Burns Eyes Title Shot After Woodley Win Open To Covington, Edwards Fights

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is hoping he will get the next shot at UFC champion Kamaru Usman after dominating the former 170lb king Tyron Woodley over five rounds at UFC on ESPN 9. Burns put a beat down on Woodley for 25 minutes in the main event at the UFC Apex last night. He hurt ‘The Chosen One’ early and did so on several occasions throughout the fight. Woodley fought with no urgency and appeared at a loss for ideas throughout his second straight loss.

Gilbert Burns Wants Welterweight Title Shot In July

Speaking to media post fight Burns revealed he is hoping to fight his teammate Usman next for the welterweight title and has told the UFC bosses he will be ready to go in July should they need him, he said.

“It’s going to be weird. But we’re both professionals. I like the guy a lot. He motivated me a lot when he became champion. I saw him at zero. We grappled a lot since the beginning. It will be weird, but I want to fight for the title and be the champion. He’s the champion, and that’s the only reason I would call for the fight. Otherwise, it wouldn’t make any sense. I know it might be [Jorge] Masvidal and all that craziness, but I told [UFC President] Dana [White], I’m available for July.

Even if he doesn’t get a title shot next Burns doesn’t want to sit around and wait for his turn. ‘Durinho’ is eyeing fights with fellow contenders Leon Edwards and Colby Covington after picking up the biggest win of his career.

“If you book another guy for the title, give me who’s available. If it’s not Colby [Covington], give me Leon Edwards. I just want to stay busy.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Edwards believes he is next in line should Masvidal pass up on his shot in favour of a fight with Nate Diaz. Covington is looking to rebound from his loss to Usman at UFC 245. He is currently without a gym and has no fight planned.

