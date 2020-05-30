EXCLUSIVE | Leon Edwards Thinks Jorge Masvidal Is ‘Running’ From A Title Shot

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards thinks it’s bizarre that Jorge Masvidal is seemingly passing up on a title shot against Kamaru Usman. The British fighter has never seen anything like this before and is hoping to get the call to fill in for ‘Gamebred’ and get his chance at UFC gold.

The UFC has been trying to negotiate a fight between bitter rivals Masvidal and Usman all year. However, it appears those negoations have come to a standstill as the BMF belt holder offered to “run it back” with Nate Diaz last week.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA Edwards revealed his amazement at seeing Masvidal pass on a title shot in favour of a fight with Diaz who admits is a bigger name but shouldn’t be pursued over the chance to become a champion.

“It’s weird,” Edwards said. “It’s very weird. In the history of the sport I’ve never known someone to turn down a title shot. Like, literally running away from a title shot, it’s weird. He’s either outbidding himself or just now saying he’s fighting (Nate) Diaz. I know he’s probably a bigger name but as far as technically when it’s all said and done you want to be a champion don’t you? And he does want to be a world champion so it’s weird, I don’t know, I don’t know how to take it.”

If Masvidal does pass up on fighting Usman the Birmingham native is hopeful he’ll be next in line for a shot at the champ, despite talk of a potential fight between ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and Conor McGregor.

“I am 100 percent next in line,” Edwards said. “Dana (White) came out yesterday, or the day before and said the Conor (McGregor) fight isn’t happening. It’s either me, Masvidal or Colby (Covington). I don’t know why he put Colby in there because Colby aint getting nothing. It’s just us two really. Either me or Masvidal is going to get the shot. I’ve done enough work to deserve a shot and I cannot wait.”

If Edwards doesn’t get a title shot he believes a fight with one-time UFC title challenger Covington will be next, he said.

“At the moment they (UFC) are saying it’s either Colby or a title shot. I know Colby got kicked out of his gym, so he probably won’t fight now for a while. So, I think it’s going to be a title shot, hopefully, this summer.

