Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Assault Allegations Put Jake Paul Exhibition in Jeopardy

The scheduled November 14 exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has been thrown into serious doubt following new legal allegations against the WBA lightweight champion. Most Valuable Promotions confirmed it has launched an investigation into a civil lawsuit filed against Davis, while Netflix and Paul’s team reportedly explore potential replacement opponents.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ Assault

Courtney Rossel, Davis’ ex-girlfriend, filed a civil suit in Miami-Dade County on October 30 alleging battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint states Davis entered Tootsie’s Cabaret, a Miami gentlemen’s club where Rossel worked as a VIP cocktail server, during the early hours of October 27. According to the lawsuit, Davis allegedly dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen, and back exit before assaulting her in a parking garage.

The lawsuit details additional allegations spanning a five-month relationship between Rossel and Davis. Rossel claims Davis physically assaulted and choked her on at least four separate occasions prior to the October incident. The complaint also references two instances in September when Davis allegedly threatened to kill Rossel in writing, including a September 2 threat after she failed to respond to his calls and messages, and a September 23 text stating “I’ll kill you” following accusations of infidelity.

The lawsuit notes ‘Tank‘ Davis has faced multiple arrests related to violence against women dating back to 2017, including arrests in September 2017 for first-degree aggravated assault, February 2020 for simple battery domestic violence, December 2022 for battery domestic violence, and most recently July 2025 for battery. The July 2025 charges were dropped after the victim, the mother of Davis’ children, declined to cooperate with prosecutors.

Jake Paul Fight in Jeopardy

Most Valuable Promotions released a statement Saturday confirming its investigation. The organization stated it began gathering information immediately upon learning of the lawsuit and emphasized its commitment to handling the matter thoroughly. The statement read: “We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved. We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties.”

Reports suggest if Davis is replaced, the fight could be postponed from November 14 to December dates, with December 12 and 19 mentioned as possibilities. Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL titleholder, has previously dismissed fighting Paul, telling TMZ: “Come on, like respect me a little bit.” Nate Diaz, who lost to Paul via unanimous decision in August 2023, remains among the potential replacements being considered.