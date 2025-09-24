Tank Davis on Jake Paul bout “my experience is gonna play a big factor”

From the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, influencer boxer Jake Paul and decorated titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis exchanged verbal volleys at a recent pre-fight press conference. Jake vs. Tank transpires at Miami’s aforementioned Kaseya Center on Friday, November 14th. The unusual bout will be broadcast on Netflix internationally.

In the penultimate fight of the night, undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner aims to defend her unified set of belts that she holds with the WBO, WBA, and IBF. The collective world title defense at 130 pounds will go down against surging contender Leila Beaudoin.

Baumgardner versus Beaudoin will also, interestingly enough, be a twelve-round boxing bout with three-minute round increments, which is the men’s championship fighting standard.

Tank Davis makes a two-million-dollar bet, predicts the co-main event clash

When expressing his thoughts on Jake Paul’s relative lack of experience, Davis said,

“We just gotta wait and see come November the 14th… how long you been boxing? Five years. We’ll see what he’s about.”

Regarding a little side bet made with the influencer boxer, which is customary for Paul to do with his opponents, Davis stated,

“Let’s make it $2M. Shake [on it]. [Jake and Tank shake on the $2M bet].”

When expounding upon whether he feels any pressure heading into this fight, Davis quipped,

“The only pressure on me is when I put pressure on myself.”

When spotlighting what boxing enthusiasts can expect to see on fight night, Tank Davis said,

“Excitement, you know, that’s what I bring to the sport. That’s why I’m the one that’s doing the most out the gate.”

Addressing the oft-discussed size advantage that Paul will have heading into this curious contest, Davis stated,

“We know that Jake is much bigger than me…. but we just gotta be smart when we get in there. And that’s when my experience is gonna play a big factor, you know?”

Also, when offering up a prediction for the Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin co-main event clash, Tank Davis quipped,