Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia confirmed for 136lb catchweight clash on April 15th

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will both be putting their undefeated records on the line when the pair clash in a 136lbs catchweight fight on April 15th in Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis notched his 26th professional knockout only yesterday when he stopped Hector Luis Garcia in the eight-round at the Capital One Arena, Washington.

Davis started slowly before he began to put the pressure on heavily causing the cumulative damage that Garcia faced preventing him from getting up from his corner before the start of the ninth round.

Another stoppage victory for Davis and another successful defense of his WBA Lightweight world championship saw his professional record extend to an extremely impressive 28-0. Having just defeated one Garcia, ‘Tank’ revealed he is now ready to take on Ryan Garcia in what has been one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent times.

Following on from his victory Davis reflected on the matchup and looked ahead to his highly anticipated showdown.

“I knew when I caught him, he was hurt. He was hurt bad. He’s a fighter. He didn’t wanna show it,”

“I’ll be ready. I’m ready for the fight. He’s been training, he’s been talking, and let’s see who’s really about that.” Davis said post-fight.

Questions surrounded whether his matchup against Hector Luis Garcia would go ahead after Davis was arrested earlier this week facing a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. Having been cleared of these charges, Davis was able to compete and continue his run of fine form taking out another undefeated world champion.

Following the result, Ryan Garcia took to social media to let his next opponent know what he has coming for him when the pair meet on April 15th.

Goodbye Tank is over for you. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 8, 2023

No more talking let’s get it on



APRIL 15th — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 8, 2023

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Scheduled For April 15th

The pair have traded blows back and forth on social media for months but will now finally get to settle their differences inside the ring. Both men enter the bout holding undefeated records with a combined 45 knockouts in their 51 professional outings.

Garcia most recently extended his undefeated record to 23-0 when he stopped Javier Fortuna in the sixth round of their clash securing his nineteenth professional stoppage.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is already a done deal for a 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas targeted for April 15th. pic.twitter.com/dcCBsoi4xa — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 8, 2023

Who do you think will when Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia throw down in April?