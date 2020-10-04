Next up on the UFC Fight Island 4 main card is a women’s bantamweight clash between Germaine de Randamie and Julianna Pena.

Round 1: A lot of feinting early on to start this one. De Randamie lands a couple of jabs as Pena looks to pressure her. Pena drops after a right from De Randamie but she stil seems to have her wits about her. Pena lands a right with De Randamie against the fence. De Randamie lands some nice shots. She clearly has the striking advantage here as expected. De Randamie lands another huge right but Pena eats it. Pena gets a hold of De Randamie as the latter attempted a kick. However, De Randamie does well to defend but is taken down right as the round ends.

Round 2: De Randamie lands a right. Pena unloads on her soon after with De Randamie against the fence. De Randamie lands two knees to the head but Pena still has her up against the fence. De Randamie does well to defend again but Pena is able to trip her. Pena looks to land ground and pound and is connecting much more. Pena looks to attempt a choke. De Randamie reverses and is on top now. De Randamie sinks in a tight choke this time but Pena survives to reach the third round.

Round 3: Pena lands a couple of shots during a blitz. De Randamie returns a few of her own. De Randamie lands a nice right hand. She follows it up with uppercuts during an exchange. Pena clinches De Randamie against the fence and lands some knees. They both start to land knees now. Pena goes for a takedown but De Randamie counters with a guillotine that puts Pena to sleep!

Official result: Germaine de Randamie defeats Julianna Pena via guillotine submission (R3, 3:25).

If you enjoyed this story, please share it. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter