Georges St-Pierre reveals who motivated him during his UFC championship run

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed who served as some of his most motivating factors during his UFC championship run.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He built up that reputation over years of success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he was able to become a two-weight world champion.

In the present day, Georges St-Pierre no longer competes – but he still holds a special place in the hearts of MMA fans across the globe. In a recent interview, he spoke openly about how the likes of Anderson Silva and Demetrious Johnson really helped motivate him to be better during his prime.

Georges St-Pierre reveals his motivations

“The pressure, it’s very hard to maintain a good level of performance under pressure, and when I was competing at the time, I was very fortunate to have colleagues like Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, other champions that were forcing, that were raising the bar, because you always see that in sport that when someone breaks a record, soon after others keep on going,” St-Pierre told Sportsnet. “That’s what happened during my era.

“I had Anderson Silva, and I had Demetrious Johnson and other champions that were staying there, so it forces me to stay in there because when you’re a champion you no longer compete against the next opponent, you compete for your legacy against other guys of other divisions and even other sports to, from a competitive standpoint, have a better legacy. So that’s what sports is about, it’s performance.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

GSP had some unbelievable moments during his career and while we didn’t ever get to see him fight Anderson, we still had the opportunity to watch two of the best to ever do it.