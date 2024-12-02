Why Georges St-Pierre beats Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones for GOAT grappler, UFC fighter weighs in
When it comes to the debate of who is the GOAT when it comes to mixed martial arts, names including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, and former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre are often mentioned amongst some lengthy competition, however Chase Hooper claims the Canadian should traverse the list as the best grappler ever.
Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in 2020, most recently successfully defending his lightweight throne in a title unification clash with then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.
And just earlier this month, heavyweight champion, Jones would successfully defend his heavyweight throne for the first time — stopping the returning former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
As for former undisputed welterweight and middleweight kingpin, Georges St-Pierre, the Canadian would most recently feature inside the Octagon back in 2017, himself featuring at The Garden, on that occasion landing the 185lbs crown with an eventual rear-naked choke submission win over Michael Bisping.
Georges St-Pierre branded best MMA grappler of all-time
Often mentioned in the ongoing debate as to who is the greatest of all-time when it comes to mixed martial arts, according to current lightweight contender, Hooper, ex-two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre should surpass both Nurmagomedov and Jones in the discussion.
“Who’s the best grappler in UFC history? I asked UFC lightweight Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) in another game of “This or That”,” James Lynch posted on X.
Ending his career with a submission success, St-Pierre, regarded as a formidable offensive and defensive grappler during his tenure in combat sports, has racked up an impressive six separate submission wins — having plied his trade under the tutelage of decorated grappling coach, John Danaher in the past.
To go with his stoppage over Bisping via submission, St-Pierre has forced a submission over Frank Trigg, and two-time foe, Matt Hughes.