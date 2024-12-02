‘The Best Coach I Ever Met’: Emotional Reflection on Abdulmanap’s Impact on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Rise

Iconic MMA coach Javier Mendez recently reflected on the legacy of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and the impact he had on his son’s mixed martial arts career.

Throughout his run as one of Russia’s most accomplished combat sports coaches, Abdulmanap trained an incredible 18 world champions, including his son Khabib Nurmagomedov who went on to become one of the most dominant and respected fighters in MMA history. The Eagle’ captured the UFC lightweight title in 2018 and successfully defended it three times, defeating Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje all via submission.

His fight with McGregor is still the highest-grossing event in UFC history, bringing in more than two million pay-per-view buys and a $17 million gate.

Sadly, Abdulmanap did not survive to see his Khabib’s final title defense. He passed away in July 2020 due to bilateral pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Javier Mendez pays tribute to coach Abdulmanap in touching social media post

Recently, Mendez — who regularly trained Khabib alongside Abdulmanap at his American Kickboxing Academy gym in San Jose, California — took to Instagram to pay homage to his fallen friend and the man behind MMA’s Dagestani invasion.

“I had the privilege of knowing Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in 2014 2 years after Khabib started training with Me and I can confidently say he was The best Coach I ever met a remarkable human being,” Mendez wrote. “A true humanitarian with a beautiful heart, he embodied discipline and humility as a coach. What I admired most about him was his unwavering trust in me as a coach for his son, @khabib_nurmagomedov who was destined for greatness. “From 2012 onward, Khabib trained with me for every fight camp, and Abdulmanap’s confidence in both of us made that possible. In a world where many coaches would be protective of their talents, he freely allowed Khabib to pursue his dreams with me. He never imposed his methods on our training; instead, he trusted that we both knew what needed to be done. I often refer to this as “Father’s Plan,” a testament to his belief in our journey together.