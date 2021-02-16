Georges St-Pierre, possibly the greatest welterweight of all time, has weighed in on why Kamaru Usman is the the current most dominant 170lber in the UFC. Following Usman’s decisive victory over Gilbert Burns, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ actually stated that a fight against GSP is something that would appeal to him.

However, GSP swiftly shut down any chance of a potential matchup between the two fighters. ‘Rush’ stated that a fight with the 170lb champ doesn’t get him motivated to start a new training camp and return to the UFC. However, he did take time to sit down with Sportsnet’s Good Show and praise Usman’s dominant run in the UFC. The French-Canadian former fighter had the following to say:

“Great performance. It was a good fight. I think it’s a good testimony to his strengths because he faces a lot of adversity in the first round. He was able to come back strong and I think it will make him grow because it’s easy to fight if everything goes well. But sometimes you have to face adversity and obstacles in your career. Now we had a big challenge when he got rocked and was able to come back. This fight will make him a better fighter,” GSP said of Usman.

“We are both different styles. I like the way he switches stances,” GSP said. “He puts a lot of great pressure on that fence. He’s a very good fence wrestler. He’s a great all-around fighter, he’s fantastic. I love watching him. He’s a great fighter. You can’t really compare us. Every fighter is different. Me, I like to get my takedowns from the outside, and then I use a decoy to get in, or I use what I call a decoy when a guy tries to hit me I use the timing to get inside for the takedowns. His takedowns are more fence takedowns chain takedowns. He’s very good. He’s the best at what he does” (transcribed via BJPenn.com).

Despite being a regular aspect of MMA news, GSP is still yet to show any actual interest in returning to the Octagon. There were initially rumours circulating about a potential matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov, with GSP stating that the fight excites him. However, the rumours have somewhat disappeared regarding that fight, and GSP does not appear to be looking for a return.

Do you think we will ever see Georges St-Pierre back in the Octagon? Let us know in the comments.