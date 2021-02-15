Georges St-Pierre has no interest in returning to fight Kamaru Usman.

Usman successfully defended his welterweight title for the third time following an impressive third-round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns in the UFC 258 headliner this past weekend.

As a result, he broke St-Pierre’s record (12) for most consecutive wins in the welterweight division with UFC president Dana White believing he could surpass the Canadian eventually.

Usman would even call for a fight with St-Pierre and mention how he’s seen him training constantly. However, St-Pierre is unable to train specifically for a fight.

Not to mention, he has no interest in competing at 39 years of age.

“Of course, I will always train but if ask me if I want to come back? Just try to put yourself into my shoes and try to come back,” St-Pierre told The Good Show on SN590 (via MMA Fighting). “Of course, if I tried to come back for a fight with Kamaru Usman, I would have to literally leave the country. You cannot train right now in Canada, with the Covid. I would have to bring my coaches somewhere, find a basecamp. Fly in some training partners because it’s Kamaru Usman. You need to get ready, you need a real training camp.

“Just that, leave my home, leave my family, leave my place, I’m very reluctant to do it and I don’t need to do it. I’m healthy, I’m wealthy, it’s not appealing to lose three months of my life, stress and everything for trying to get a win over Kamaru Usman. It’s not. As time pass by, it’s getting less and less and less appealing. I don’t think there’s anybody now that will make me come back. I’m good.”

Even without those restrictions, St-Pierre is not interested in a fight with Usman with “GSP” claiming a win over the current welterweight king doesn’t get him motivated.

“Time has passed,” St-Pierre added. “My life’s not the same as it was two years ago. The universe has changed, so to speak. That’s how it works. For now to go back for Kamaru, I’m very happy for what he does, what he has achieved, but to go back to give three months of my life, put myself in training camp to try and get a win against Kamaru Usman, it doesn’t get me motivated.

“I don’t know if there is anything that will get me motivated to go back to competition.”

Hopefully, St-Pierre will eventually get no more questions about a potential comeback.