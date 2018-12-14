Georges St-Pierre Addresses His MMA Future

Georges St-Pierre addresses his future in the sport of MMA and current health after being on the sidelines for over a year.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion returned to competition in November of 2017. This was after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title. The ending of that fight went down with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title. The reason was due to him dealing with colitis.

GSP is not sure if he will ever come back to fighting and elaborated on that belief in an interview the La Sueur podcast.

His Status

“I’m feeling great physically, in great shape like never before,” St-Pierre said. “[Ulcerative colitis] is very serious but I’ve fully recovered from it. I don’t need to take my medication anymore. I could [come back] but to tell the truth, it’s less and less tempting for me. I did not think I would say that one day: I’m getting older. I don’t want to fight a young guy that hasn’t made it on the legacy side, that isn’t a name. I would have nothing to win. Every time we enter the octagon, it’s a risk. you could have a bad day. We are always a mistake away from the KO or a serious injury. So it’s always a risk and the risk must be worth it.”

GSP brought up how he’s not interested in coming back to the sport for certain fights. Those are against a rising star as if he destroys them then both of them lose.



“I’m not interested in coming back, fighting a rising star. D estroying that guy. It give me nothing and I destroy the dream of a rising star. Both of us are losing then. We are just earning more money. If I come back, it’s not necessarily for more money but for legacy.”

Khabib Fight

For months now, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been calling him out for a fight. For GSP, he had no interest in this potential fight before he beat McGregor.

“Khabib said that he would like to fight me before the McGregor fight,” St-Pierre said (H/T to MMAFighting). “It did not interest me at that time. He was not famous, he did not beat someone with a title or with a name. Now that he beat McGregor, it’s better.”



“[But] I’m not the guy who calls out people. It’s not my personality. I know people are talking about that fight; however, I know the UFC would not be interested in that fight at 155 [pounds]. They know that I’m at the end of my career. I have not many fights left. I will come back for maybe 1, 2, 3 fights. Maybe zero. Maybe I will not come back and I’m okay with that.”

