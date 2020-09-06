This one’s starting to heat up quite drastically. Former UFC bantamweight titleholder, Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt has called for Deiveson Figueiredo’s manager, Wallid Ismail to bring a body bag with him for his client ahead of their UFC 255 headliner in November, with flyweight gold up for grabs.

Figueiredo, who took the vacant 125-pound crown at the second time of asking at a UFC ‘Fight Island’ event in July, will attempt his first title defence in November – following an opening-round battering of Joseph Benavidez. Recent Mark Henry mover, Garbrandt will test flyweight waters for the first time following his Knockout of the Year contender against Raphael Assunção at UFC 250 – and fights for undisputed gold from the get-go.

Following Figueiredo’s recent comments in which he detailed how he plans to target Garbrandt’s “fragile” chin and head, Garbrandt responded this afternoon on his official Twitter, urging the aforenoted, Ismail to bring a body bag with him to UFC 255.

“You two lemons head mfers need go (sic) realize, I’m not trying to see this fight! I’m going to fu*k him up, Wallid (Ismail) bring a fu*kin’ body bag so you can carry this golem back to Brazil 🇧🇷 uh vai morrer deez nuts 🥜.”

For Garbrandt, a victory over Pará all-rounder, Figueiredo would mark his second title reign under the UFC’s banner, following initial bantamweight success opposite former two-time titleholder, Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 back in late 2016.

Experiencing a career downturn somewhat, the Ohio native dropped his title, and a subsequent rematch to former Team Alpha MMA teammate, T.J. Dillashaw via knockout – before another stoppage defeat via strikes against, Pedro Munhoz.

32-year-old finisher, Figueiredo extended his undefeated run to four-fights via his stoppage win over Benavidez in July. Before the win, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt had knocked out Benavidez at UFC Fight Night Norfolk in March – before a submission win over Tim Elliott, and a unanimous judging victory over compatriot, Alexandre Pantoja in July last year.

Rounding off the pay-per-view event which features two title fights, Figueiredo and Garbrandt take headlining status – despite a recent positive COVID-19 test result from Garbrandt, ahead of another flyweight title tilt between Valentina Shevchenko, and former Invicta FC champion, Jennifer Maia.