Cody Garbrandt Sparks Raphael Assuncao – UFC 250 Highlights

Spread the word!













Cody Garbrandt is back with a bang.

Riding a three-fight losing streak, the former bantamweight champion took on divisional veteran Raphael Assuncao in the UFC 250 co-main event and looked better than ever.

Displaying superior speed and utilizing leg kicks to good effect throughout the contest, Gabrandt dropped Assuncao in the second round. Just as the round was coming to an end, the pair came together and it ended with a right hand from “No Love” that turned Assuncao’s lights off in emphatic fashion.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of Garbrandt’s knockout?