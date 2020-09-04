Cody Garbrandt has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

AG Fight was first to report the positive test. The former bantamweight champion tested positive earlier this week and is at home quarantining awaiting the results of his latest test. He also didn’t have any major symptoms other than a headache according to the report.

The good news is that Garbrandt should overcome the virus and he did not suffer from any major conditions. The outlet also reports his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title at UFC 255 is still on. It was a fight Garbrandt called for as he believes he can have a lot of success in the scrap.

“I think he’s a great fighter,” Garbrandt said to ESPN. “He’s tough. Everyone is tough in the UFC. He has a lot of holes I’ll be able to tackle and see. Joe hurt him a lot in the first fight. He’s got good submission skills, good jiu-jitsu, but my wrestling and jiu-jitsu (are) probably overlooked a lot of the time because I never have to use (them).

“I feel very confident wherever the fight goes, I can dictate the pace or where I want to put it. I think he gasses a lot. I’ve been in 25-minute fights with some of the best in the world so I feel like my gas tank and cardio and conditioning will never be a problem for me.”

Cody Garbrandt returned to the win column back at UFC 250 with a knockout win over Raphael Assuncao. Before that, he suffered a knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz and back-to-back KO losses to T.J. Dillashaw to lose his bantamweight title.

Deiveson Figueiredo, meanwhile, submitted Joseph Benavidez on Fight Island to win the flyweight title. Before that, he knocked out Benavidez but missed weight so the belt was still vacant.

Who do you think will win, Deiveson Figueiredo or Cody Garbrandt?