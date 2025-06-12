Game of Thrones Actor Destroys UFC Star Conor McGregor in Fiery Social Media Exchange

Conor McGregor got absolutely shredded by Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham during a recent exchange on social media.

Since announcing his candidacy for the president of Ireland earlier this year, the former two-division UFC champion has been much more vocal when it comes to political issues. On Monday, ‘The Notorious’ decided to weigh in on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as he replied to a pro-Palestine post from Cunningham, an Irish actor who played Davos Seaworth on the beloved HBO series.

Cunningham wrote about Israel’s seizure of the Freedom Flotilla, a Gaza activist boat carrying aid, when McGregor hit out at the actor in response.

“The Freedom Flotilla was attacked during the night. The ship was rammed, boarded, and the 12 volunteers kidnapped,” Cunningham wrote. “This is more reprehensible behavior from the genocidal regime in Tel Aviv.”

“I thought you were on this boat Liamo, what happened?” McGregor replied. “You forgot your goggles? You get sea sick off the gargle? Bottler.”

It didn’t take long for Cunningham to come up with a comeback, scoring a solid 10-8 against the former champ-champ.

“Didn’t know you could read and write, Conor,” Cunningham snapped back. “Though you used your hands to tap out.”

Hilariously, Conor McGregor deleted his part of the exchange hours later.

Cunningham’s comment was a clear reference to McGregor’s fourth-round submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2017. McGregor also tapped out against Nate Diaz two years prior.

McGregor is just 1-3 in his last four fights with the promotion, all of his losses coming inside the distance. ‘Mystic Mac’ has regularly teased his long-awaited UFC return, but after buying into Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and being found liable for a sexual assault in 2018, his “greatest comeback in combat sports history” probably won’t happen anytime soon, if ever.