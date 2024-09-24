Conor McGregor will ‘100 percent’ fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former two-weight UFC titleholder, Conor McGregor has once more confirmed he will make a move to the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in the near future, as the Dubliner grows increasingly restless amid his absence from the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been out of action for more than three years, most recently fracturing his tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Withdrawing from a scheduled return in the main event of UFC 303 back in June at the welterweight limit, ex-champion, McGregor fractured a toe ahead of an International Fight Week headliner with Michael Chandler, scuppering the pairing.

And whilst targeting a new-year return against Chandler, McGregor’s would-be opponent has himself already booked a UFC 309 return in a five round rematch fight against former champion, Charles Oliveira at Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor planning BKF move, according to David Feldman

Weighing up a future move to the BKFC, McGregor, who stressed how he only retains two fights on his current UFC contract, has welcomed the chance to compete in the ring according to promotional leader, David Feldman.

“Unless he’s the best salesman in the world, the talks that we’ve had it’s like, ‘I’m fighting here [in the BKFC],'” David Feldman told MMA Fighting of Conor McGregor. “I’m like, yeah, OK. He [said] ‘I’m fighting here.'”

“I go, ‘Why wouldn’t you fight here?’ Because you have equity in the company and if you fight here, you’ll probably make more money than anywhere else in the world because of what it’s going to do for the company,” Feldman explained. “So, I truly believe what you said — I think 100 percent he fights here.”