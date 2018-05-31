Game Of Thrones Star Wants Conor McGregor Rematch ‘In The Cage’

Right around the time when Conor McGregor was preparing for his UFC 194 showdown against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, a video emerged of “The Notorious” sparring with a literal “mountain” of a man.

That gigantic, tattooed sparring partner was none other that Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known by his nickname “The Mountain.”

McGregor says he “folded” the massive 400-pound, 6-foot-9 strongman, but the video only showed some playful light sparring:

The strongman told Off The Ball he would be happy to give it another go with “The Notorious, claiming he had to hold back the first time for fear of crushing the relatively diminutive Irishman:

“Bring me some shorts and put us in a cage, I’ll fight again. I had him a few times, but I just didn’t want to break him. I was like, ‘Fuck this, I’m not going to run after this small guy!’ He’s running around, you know? I don’t have cardio for running around after small guys.”

McGregor would ultimately go on to win that featherweight title fight against Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, and even managed to capture the UFC lightweight belt shortly thereafter. Since winning the 155-pound title, McGregor made a brief foray into professional boxing, where he took on legend Floyd Mayweather in a losing effort last year and hasn’t stepped into the cage, or the ring, for that matter, since then.

“The Notorious” is currently embroiled in a legal issue stemming from his assault on a bus carrying a bunch of UFC fighters days before UFC 223 and will return to court in New York City on June 14.

Could an untrained, massive super-heavyweight like “The Mountain” defeat a smaller mixed martial artist through sheer size alone?