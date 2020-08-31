Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has expressed his interest in a “legacy fight” against former bantamweight king, Dominick Cruz. Edgar made his 135lb debut at UFC Vegas 7 where he picked up a decision win over long-time contender Pedro Munhoz. ‘The Answer’ is now ranked #5 at bantamweight and chasing glory in what many believe is the final chapter of his storied MMA career.

Speaking to Bruce Buffer on a recent episode of the It’s Time podcast Edgar revealed he is ultimately hoping to pick up another UFC belt but beating Cruz along the way would be an ideal scenario.

“Another guy that’s also a little older and a legend himself is Dominick Cruz. A lot of people are talking about that, so I’m definitely interested,” Edgar said. “The title is obviously my main goal, where my sight’s on, but it doesn’t have to be right away, and I’m willing to fight some of those legacy fights as well.

Edgar is unsure about how he would approach fighting Cruz who has spent the majority of his fight career building a fierce reputation as one of the best fighters in MMA history.

“I don’t know, it’d be tough,” Edgar said about his game plan against Cruz. “You chase him, he’s really good at that, and you don’t want him chasing you either. So I think you got to mix it up and try a little cat and mouse game with him.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Cruz returned from more than three years out injured to face Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight belt at UFC 249. The 34-year-old was stopped inside two rounds but took issue with what he adjudged as an early intervention from referee Keith Peterson. As of right now, it is unclear what Cruz will do next. He now has at least one interesting option in the form of Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar.

Do you want to see Frankie Edgar vs. Dominick Cruz?

