Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar Betting Odds Released

Spread the word!













The opening betting odds for Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar at the upcoming UFC 240 pay-per-view event has been released. This fantastic bout was recently announced by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The opening betting odds were revealed via BestFightOdds on Monday. Much like in his career, Edgar is the underdog heading into this bout. Holloway has climbed to -530 favorite with Edgar at +350.

In his latest fight, Holloway attempted to make history when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view. However, Holloway lost the fight via hard-fought unanimous decision. The show went down on April 13, 2019) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. This fight came back in April 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event.

The UFC 240 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The promotion has yet to announce a co-headliner for this show. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

UFC 240 Card

Featherweight Title Fight: Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar

Welterweight: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Flyweight: Viviane Araújo vs. Alexis Davis