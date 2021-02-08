Former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar has this afternoon released a statement amid his shocking knockout defeat to number-two ranked UFC bantamweight contender, Cory ‘The Sandman’ Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday night.



Taking co-headlining honours in the promotion’s return to Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time this year, Edgar, who is currently ranked number four in the official rankings off the back of his August split decision win over division mainstay, Pedro ‘The Young Punisher’ Munhoz, suffered his third knockout defeat in his last six Octagon appearances on Saturday.



The 39-year-old Toms River, New Jersey veteran was originally scheduled to match with Aurora native, Sandhagen at a UFC Fight Night Raleigh event in January of last year, however, a short-notice UFC Fight Night Busan knockout loss to Chan Sung Jung the December prior forced him to withdraw from the bout.



Making his second appearance at the bantamweight limit since his move to the division last summer, Edgar, with a usual aggressive, pace-pushing offence began to back Sandhagen up against the fence in the early goings of the first round. Circling away from Edgar’s right hand, Sandhagen assumed the centre of the Octagon before leaping with a flying-knee, dropping the former in just twenty-eight seconds in a stunning walk-off knockout victory.



As the referee and Octagon officials tended to Edgar, Sandhagen announced his plans to pursue a bantamweight title opportunity next; “I’m coming for that belt“.



Releasing a statement addressing the defeat this afternoon, Edgar, a longtime trainee under the renowned Ricardo Almeida and Mark Henry claimed “luckily” he doesn’t remember many details from Saturday night’s loss, before telling his followers that he’d see them soon.

“I’ve licked my wounds long enough, I’m home with my family, life is good,” Edgar wrote on his official Instagram. “On Saturday I was as prepared for a fight as I could have been. Props to Cory Sandhagen he landed a perfectly timed and executed bomb on me, luckily I don’t remember it much lol. This game can be a cruel bitch and Saturday night was just that, but I ain’t panicked I (sic) been here before.“

“Thank you to my family, team and friends who really are all one in (sic) the same for continually giving me the love and support it takes to be a fighter. The loyalty and unconditional love and guidance you all give me is truly unbelievable I love you all more than you know. To my fans who always ride with me, I appreciate you all and you make this fun for me. Till the next time, see you all soon! #Fe (Frankie Edgar).“

The stoppage win for Elevation Fight Team standout, Sandhagen marked his second straight knockout success and another finish for his ever-growing highlight-reel.

Headlining UFC Fight Island 5 in October, Sandhagen drew ‘Magic’ Marlon Moraes, a former teammate of Edgar and a one-time bantamweight title challenger. Having pointed out a broken orbital as a result of one his strikes earlier in round, Sandhagen spun with a wicked wheel-kick, dropping the Nova Friburgo native before finishing with a couple of ground strikes at the fence.

Calling his shot for a title challenge in his next Octagon outing, the 28-year-old claimed he plans on meeting the victor of UFC 259’s bantamweight title matchup of incumbent best, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan and one-time opponent, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling for undisputed gold in June of this year.