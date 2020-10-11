#4 ranked contender, Cory Sandhagen entered tonight’s headliner opposite one-time title challenger, Marlon Moraes as the betting favourite – and he’s most definitely upset the bantamweight apple cart with a stunning wheel-kick knockout over the Brazilian in the second round.

Sandhagen, ever the one to vary his strikes – landed to the legs, body, and head on cue throughout the opening round to grab Moraes’ attention. Dropping a later takedown after scoring a punishing body kick – Sandhagen may have just about found himself on the wrong end of the opening scorecard.

After finding a home for a high kick early in the second-frame – Sandhagen informed his corner that Moraes has broken his orbital bone, before launching a stunning wheel kick – catching the Brazilian on the top of his head. Following up with ground-and-pound, Sandhagen forced referee Marc Goddard to step in and call a halt to the action – securing the biggest win of his career to date.

With eyes firmly planted on the winner of the long rumoured bantamweight title clash of champion, Petr Yan and former opponent, Aljamain Sterling – Sandhagen noted the title aspirations of former division best, T.J. Dillashaw who returns from suspension in January, as well as former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar – aspirations he holds himself.

Below, catch the highlights from Sandhagen’s shocking knockout of Moraes.