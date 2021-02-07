Twenty-eight seconds was all it took for number-two ranked contender, Cory ‘The Sandman’ Sandhagen to stamp his status as the next challenger to the bantamweight championship.

Lodging a contender for Knockout of the Year already, the Elevation Fight Team launched a perfectly-timed flying-knee to stop former lightweight champion, Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar in just twenty-eight seconds, in what was his sole singnificant shot of the fight.

Circling continuously from the ever-pressuring Edgar, Sandhagen fired off a snap jab as Edgar continued to move forward, before circling to his left, pulling Edgar into a terryfying right flying knee, completely knocking the Toms River native unconscious.

With eyes fixed on the UFC 259 title matchup of incumbent titleholder, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan, and challenger, one-time foe, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling — the Aurora native can surely await the victor next. It’s another viral knockout for Sandhagen who stopped Marlon Moraes with a wheel kick last October on ‘Fight Island’.

Below, check out Sandhagen’s incredible knockout victory over Edgar.

Start your KO of the Year lists, people 😱 #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/a7dMvwV8bH — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2021