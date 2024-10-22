Francis Ngannou’s Next Challenge: MMA or Boxing? PFL Champ Aims for 2025 Comeback

After capturing the heavyweight title in the PFL, Francis Ngannou is uncertain whether he will have his next match boxing or MMA. But ideally, the Cameroonian-born athlete will return to action sometime in 2025.

Francis Ngannou Next Fight

The 38-year-old Francis Ngannou had tremendous success competing in MMA with the UFC. He was feared for his punching power and was able to capture the UFC heavyweight world title by way of knockout. After successfully defending this championship he walked away from the organization.

Once he left the UFC, Francis Ngannou had massive payday offers for him in boxing and with the PFL. He had two blockbuster boxing matches facing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In the PFL, competing in MMA, he was able to stop the top-ranked knockout striker Renan Ferreira, who was a PFL champion.

Photo By Tim Wheaton

After defeating Renan Ferreira by first-round knockout, Francis Ngannou has two options ahead of him: compete in MMA with the PFL or have a boxing match. Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, he explained:

“It could be either one (MMA or boxing). I don’t know yet. I don’t have any hand in that one. I don’t have a decision. I think it also depends on promotion. I don’t know. If next, PFL, they come up with something with a fight or a date, maybe we’ll work on it. If it’s boxing, same thing.” [Ht MyMMANews]

Either way, ‘The Predator’ Ngannou is set to make millions of dollars. In MMA, with the PFL, he is getting paid over $10 million per fight plus bonuses. His two boxing matches earned him a combined $30 million. Additionally, he is able to help build up the sport as the leader of PFL Africa, and he has peace of mind because in MMA he has guaranteed his opponent a massive payday giving them at least $2 million for fighting him in the PFL.