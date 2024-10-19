Francis Ngannou Dominates Renan Ferreira with a knockout victory

Live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the former UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou made his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira headlining the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants. The PFL Heavyweight Super Fights championship was on the line in this heavyweight showcase.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

The towering Brazilian Renan Ferreira entered the bout with an impressive eighty-five percent knockout win rate, with his most recent victory coming just 21-seconds in the first round.

The Cameroonian-born athlete Francis Ngannou was well feared for his punching power in MMA. After vacating the UFC title he took on two blockbuster boxing fight just returned to MMA at this PFL fight card.

A pair of heavy leg kicks from Ngannou open the match but the Brazilian is controlling the center. Ngannou dives low and secures a single leg takedown. Pinned against the cage, Ferreira is looking to defend and threaten with an triangle submission attempt, but the lineal MMA champion escapes and begins to work from half guard in top position. Next, he advances and lands heavy ground and pound against Ferreira. Ferreira goes flat and the referee waves off the match.

The Cameroonian athlete is overcome with emotion, crying against the cage, as he had dedicated this match to his late son.

Ngannou get it done in the first round with capturing the PFL Heavyweight Super Fights Championship with a stoppage in the first round.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira Highlights

WOW. YOU CANT WRITE A BETTER STORY! SO MUCH EMOTION INSIDE THE SMARTCAGE!#PFLSuperFights | #BraceForImpact pic.twitter.com/LwRonxe7Cm — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 19, 2024