Renan Ferreira praises Francis Ngannou for $2 Million PFL pay negotiations: ‘Honored’

Ahead of his return to the SmartCage next month in his blockbuster fight with former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, Brazilian star, Renan Ferreira claims he is “honored” to find himself on the receiving end of a reported $2,000,000 payday in his return to action.

Ferreira, who most recently featured earlier this year in Riyadh, managed to turn in his fourth knockout win on the trot, laying out former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader with a stunning finish in the opening frame in their super fight clash — setting up his pairing with Francis Ngannou.

Himself slated to return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since a 2022 unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane inside the Octagon, Batie knockout ace, Ngannou has since featured in two highly lucrative boxing matches with both former heavyweight world champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Renan Ferreira “honored” by payday and Francis Ngannou fight

And ahead of their massive PFL (Professional Fighters League) matchup in the desert next month, Ferreira claimed he was “honored” to land such a lucrative pay check to take on the Cameroonian fan-favorite.

“I feel honored will all that, and it only motivates me to get better and continue to show who I am as an athlete and be among the best — and be the best,” Renan Ferreira told MMA Fighting. “I’m happy to be there and to be fighting him (Francis Ngannou). This turning point in my career is the culmination of a long road of hard work and dedication. I’m proud of the history I’ve created with honesty, never stomping on others. It makes me really happy.”

Sharing the stage with the Brazilian last month at a pre-fight press conference to build up their October heavyweight matchup in Saudi Arabia, Ngannou revealed he would be dedicating his return to fighting to his late son, Kobe, who tragically passed away earlier this year.