MMA or Boxing? Francis Ngannou Claims MMA Fighters Hit Harder – but it’s not quite so simple

Francis Ngannou, the Cameroonian heavyweight who currently holds the UFC lineal world title, claims that MMA fighters hit harder than boxers. Ngannou has competed at the highest levels of both MMA and boxing but explains that it’s not quite as simple as saying one is over the other.

Francis Ngannou

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou has had an incredible life journey. He started working in sand mines as a child to pay for his schooling and support his family. Later, he left home and crossed the continent of Africa only to spend months in a camp in Morocco. Later, he was arrested and was homeless in Paris, France.

Mandatory Credit: AFP

Just a few years after that, he would become the UFC heavyweight world champion, earning the title by stunning knockout, and even defending this crown. Due to contract disputes with UFC brass, Ngannou vacated his title and walked away from the organization.

Mandatory Credit: Justin Setterfield

Against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou took on the best of the best in the world of heavyweight boxing. He also signed with the PFL and will fight the towering Brazilian knockout artist, and champion, Renan Ferreira on October 19 at the PFL Battle of the Giants.

Who Hits Harder? MMA or Boxing?

Speaking in an interview with Piers Morgan, Francis Ngannou explained which athletes hit harder, MMA fighters or boxers? He answered:

“I would say MMA [fighters]. It depends on the punch, it depends on how. But remember, MMA fight is like 4oz glove. Sometimes you get hit, not by the gloves, but by the knuckles. So, the sensation is different even if the punch isn’t very hard, the sensation is very different because it’s like bone to bone.”

The heavyweight fighter added that he will continue to compete in both boxing and MMA in the future. Ngannou said: