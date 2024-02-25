Francis Ngannou scoffs at Jon Jones’ prediction of easy win over him: ‘In your dreams, you’re fat’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has scoffed at arch-rival, Jon Jones’ prediction of a dominant win over him if they ever share a cage in the future – pointing fun at the Rochester native’s recent gain in weight since his heavyweight ascension.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion titleholder under the Dana White-led banner, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since January 2022, most recently unifying the divisional titles with a unanimous decision win over the then-unbeaten, Ciryl Gane.

And making a move to the Peter Murray-led PFL (Professional Fighters League) last year, Ngannou was in attendance alongside Mike Tyson during last night’s PFL vs. Bellator: Champs event in the Middle East – which was also attended by former duel-weight UFC champion, Jones.

Once more pressed on a potential future super fight with Ngannou, Jones claimed he would beat the trio of expected next foe, Stipe Miocic, and current interim champion, Tom Aspinall – as well as the aforenoted Batié native.

Francis Ngannou pokes fun at bitter enemy, Jon Jones

And with cameras panning over to catch Francis Ngannou’s reaction to Jones’ claim, the Cameroonian was spotted saying “In your dreams, you’re f*cking fat.”

Francis Ngannou’s immediate reaction to Jon Jones claiming he’d beat him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0nrQmAq9Jr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 24, 2024

Making his professional boxing debut back in August of last year, Ngannou fought to a controversial split decision loss to unbeaten incumbent WBC heavyweight gold holder, Tyson Fury in Riyadh, dropping the British fighter early in their 12 round showdown.

And set to make his sophomore outing inside the squared circle next month, Ngannou takes on former two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua in a return to Saudi Arabia.

