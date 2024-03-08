Breaking – Anthony Joshua stops Francis Ngannou with vicious second round KO in shocking win – Highlights

Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has handed former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou one of the most shocking knockout losses to come this year with doubt — in the form of a spectacular one-punch KO in their main event clash at Knockout Chaos tonight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, scored a 10-8 round against the former UFC heavyweight champion in the first frame of their 10 round clash tonight in the Middle East, landing flush on a southpaw Ngannou with a well-timed and placed right hand straight.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Pelham

And in the second frame, managing to flatten Ngannou to his backside with a right hand before the turn of the second round, Joshua appeared on his way to a one-sided win.

However, welcoming Ngannou back to his feet after a standing eight count, Watford native, Joshua felled the former mixed martial arts heavyweight gold holder with a huge, devastating overhand right shot — sending him back to the canvas in brutal fashion, completely unconscious.

Sending further ripples and shockwaves throughout the world of boxing, Olympian star, Joshua extended his winning run to four straight fights, following other recent knockout wins over both Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin in blockbuster clashes last year.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Pelham

Following his win over Ngannou, Joshua called for his shot against the victor of this year’s upcoming championship unification bout between world championship duo, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Joshua’s thunderous KO win over Francis Ngannou