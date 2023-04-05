Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has been urged to “wake up” and call promotional president, Dana White in search of a return to the Octagon despite his January departure by promotional veteran, Chael Sonnen – who claims the Batié native has experienced a life shuffle.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, most recently featured professionally in combat sports back in January of last year at UFC 270 – successfully unifying the division titles with a unanimous decision win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

Departing the UFC back in January of this year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization, the Cameroonian had been sidelined since undergoing a surgical procedure to address a knee injury suffered just weeks out from his championship unification fight with Gane.

Linked with a move to either the PFL (Professional Fighters League) or the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship in the time since his departure from the UFC, Francis Ngannou has also weighed up a potential transition to professional boxing – in the form of a debut against former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Deontay Wilder.

Francis Ngannou urged to consider return to the UFC

However, according to the above-mentioned former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight gold holder, Sonnen, Ngannou should consider calling organizational boss, White, in search of a route back to the Octagon.

“Let me put this in perspective for you: this is a very big deal,” Chael Sonnen said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “Three days ago was April 1. and they put out and April 1. joke. Tyson Fury put out an April 1. joke on social media that he and Francis (Ngannou) was done [a fight] and they are fighting in Wembley [Stadium[ on May 15. Tyson Fury made a joke. Francis has changed his whole life. His whole life is different because he thought he was going to make up a sport [hybrid rules fight] and do it with a guy who is now using it as an April Fool’s joke.”

“What ever has happened here? He’s [Francis Ngannou] got to get some cold water. He has to wake up and he needs to call back his boss,” Sonnen explained.

Winning the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship back in March 2021, Ngannou handed two-time division best, Stipe Miocic a second round knockout loss at the UFC Apex facility in the pair’s championship rematch.