Breaking – Francis Ngannou set to make PFL debut against Ryan Bader – Renan Ferreira winner later this year

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is slated to make his first walk in mixed martial arts later this year, as well as his first outing under the banner of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) since last year’s signing, with a bout against the victor of this weekend’s superfight between Ryan Bader and Renan Ferreira set to meet the Cameroonian.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the Dana White-led UFC banner, is also set to make his sophomore outing in the boxing ring next month in a return to the Middle East, taking on former two-time heavyweight titleholder, Anthony Joshua in the pair’s Saudi Arabia showdown.

The outing will mark Francis Ngannou’s return to competition, following a decision loss to unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury back in August of last year – with the former managing to even score devastating knockdown on the Morecambe native early into the 12 round back-and-forth. 

Francis Ngannou is in line for his PFL bow

And with speculation continually mounting regarding Ngannou’s first outing under the Peter Murray-led PFL banner, confirmation from the organization tonight has revealed the Batié knockout artist will take on either Bader or the aforenoted, Ferreira – with the duo squaring off in a monstrous heavyweight title fight at a Bellator MMA vs. PFL event. 

“BREAKING NEWS: HEAVY STAKES for Saturday Night,” PFL posted on their official X account. “@Francis_Ngannou will face the winner of the Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader bout. #PFLvsBellator”

Yet to feature in mixed martial arts since UFC 270 back in January 2022, Ngannou most recently successfully unified the promotion’s titles with a heavyweight win over the then-unbeaten, Ciryl Gane in a decision victory over the former interim champion. 

Ngannou would depart the promotion in January of last year, before inking a multi-year deal with the PFL. 

Do you expect Francis Ngannou to land similar successes in the PFL?

