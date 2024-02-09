Tyson Fury eyes rematch with ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou: ‘I ain’t retiring, I ain’t going nowhere’

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has confirmed he will rematch former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou in the future – ahead of his May championship unification fight against fellow world gold holder, Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he featured against the Batié knockout artist back in August of last year in the Middle East, narrowly retaining his unbeaten record in a close, controversial split decision win over ex-UFC star, Ngannou.

And forced from a championship fight against Ukraine favorite, Usyk later this month, Fury suffered a nasty laceration after catching a stray elbow during a sparring session, requiring stitches to close the cut, and forcing the cancellation of the clash.

Tyson Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, responds to people claiming that Tyson Fury cut himself on purpose to avoid the Oleksandr Usyk fight 🗣



Watch the full interview HERE 🔗 https://t.co/IzVHP3bW5b#FuryUsyk | #TysonFury | #BoxingNews pic.twitter.com/I5GIlJviec — IFL TV (@IFLTV) February 9, 2024

Now slated for May 18. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fury will draw Usyk in a title unification fight at the heavyweight limit – and insists he will rematch Usyk, and then fight former champion, Anthony Joshua at least once – before fighting Ngannou in the future again.

Tyson Fury eyes rematch with Francis Ngannou

“I keep hearing talk of people saying that I should retire or I’m going to retire soon or whatever,” Tyson Fury said on his official social media. “I ain’t retiring anywhere.”



“I’ve got tow fights with [Oleksandr] Usyk, for the undisputed [titles] twice,” Tyson Fury explained. “Then I’m going to fight AJ (Anthony Joshua) at least once. Maybe twice if there’s a rematch, if he wants one after the first battering I give him, and then I’m going to fight (Francis) Ngannou again. And that’s just to start. So, there’s five little fights for you to whet your appetite with. I ain’t going nowhere. Nowhere. I’m 35 years old, in the prime of my life.”

Himself returning to the ring in March for his sophomore outing, former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou takes on the above-mentioned British heavyweight, Joshua in a pivotal clash in the Middle East.

Do you want to see Tyson Fury fight Francis Ngannou in the future again?