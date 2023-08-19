Tasked with ending the career-undefeated run of incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in just his first professional boxing matchup, former UFC titleholder, Francis Ngannou claims he’s “ready to shock the world” when he draws the Morecambe native in October.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the division titles in a unanimous decision win over then-interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

Departing the Dana White-led promotion of his own volition back in January of this year, Cameroonian knockout artist, Ngannou has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), ahead of an expected return to mixed martial arts competition in the opening quarter of next year as part of a ‘superfight’ pay-per-view model.

However, in the time between, Batié veteran, Ngannou is set to sport a pair of boxing gloves inside the professional squared circle for the first time in his combat sports career, drawing unbeaten WBC heavyweight kingpin, Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28. as part of a massive showcase – over the course of 10 professional rounds to boot.

Francis Ngannou vows to upset the odds in October with a win over Tyson Fury

And despite retaining zero professional boxing experience, Ngannou, 36, dropped a fan-made poster ahead of the bout, promoting the event on his official social media – before claiming he would turn the world on it’s axis come the conclusion of his pairing with Fury.

“Ready to shock the world Oct. 28,” Francis Ngannou posted on his official X account.

And for Fury, the outspoken heavyweight champion will not be putting his WBC championship on the line in the clash, most recently defending the crown in a third career win over challenger, Derek Chisora back in December of last year at the Tottenham Hotspur ground in London, England.

Can Francis Ngannou defeat Tyson Fury in October?