Francis Ngannou Reveals He’s Still Interested In Jon Jones Superfight

Francis Ngannou has confirmed that he’s still interested in the idea of a crossover superfight against Jon Jones.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou made his official return to mixed martial arts after almost three years away. In what proved to be a fairly one-sided comeback, he stepped into the cage to battle Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants. Ngannou was quick to establish control of the fight, managing to take Ferreira down before unloading on him with some vicious ground and pound.

The contest was ultimately stopped, with Francis Ngannou being dubbed the new champion. It comes after he was also able to reach the top of the mountain in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he knocked out Stipe Miocic to claim the crown.

Of course, one fight that the masses always wanted to see was a showdown with Jon Jones. Unfortunately, for one reason or the other, it never quite came to fruition.

After Jon commented on Francis’ success on Saturday night, ‘The Predator’ spoke candidly about potentially fighting the UFC heavyweight king during the post-fight press conference.

Francis Ngannou still wants Jon Jones fight

“You know it’s a fight I’ve always asked for,” Ngannou told media in French during his post-fight press conference.

“It’s been 4 years or more that I’ve been asking for this fight. So if in the future there’s an opportunity to do this fight, I think if I only ever had one fight to be in, and I had to choose, it would be this one.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Nobody can deny that Francis Ngannou is an absolute warrior. He knows that he’d have a great shot at getting the job done against Jones but unfortunately, with the UFC not being open to the idea of a cross-promotion with PFL, it feels like this is one dream fight that could slip through our fingers.