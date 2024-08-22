Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira in Riyadh on Saturday 19th October 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira

Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira Date : Sat, Oct. 19, 2024

: Sat, Oct. 19, 2024 Location : Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Broadcast : Live on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S.

: Live on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: DAZN worldwide

Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira Full fight card

Main Card

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira: Heavyweight Main Event

Cris “Cyborg” vs. Larissa Pacheco: Women’s Featherweight Co-Main Event

Jesus Pinedo vs.Aaron Pico: Featherweight

A. J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes: Lightweight

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira Tale of the Tape

Name: Francis Ngannou Renan Ferreira Country: Cameroon Brazil Age: 37 34 Height: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) Weight: 257 lb (117 kg; 18 st 5 lb) 264 lb (120 kg; 18 st 12 lb) Reach: 83 in (211 cm) 85 in (216 cm)

Start date and time

Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira takes place on Saturday, October 19th, at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The start time has yet to be released.

Betting Odds

Francis Ngannou: -345 Favorite

Renan Ferreira: -275 underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Riyadh or plan to attend Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira at the Mayadeen in Riyadh, tickets will be available here.

Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Battle of the Giants: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira is live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, Battle of the Giants is available on DAZN PPV.