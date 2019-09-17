Francis Ngannou Expects ‘Revenge’ In Potential Stipe Miocic Rematch

Spread the word!













Francis Ngannou feels a potential rematch with Stipe Miocic will ‘definitely’ not go the same way as the first outing.

Ngannou first challenged for Miocic’s heavyweight title at UFC 220 last year. Given his run at the time, oddsmakers even made “The Predator” the betting favorite going into the bout. However, Miocic upset the odds as he outclassed Ngannou to win a lopsided unanimous decision.

With Ngannou now on a three-fight win streak and Miocic regaining his heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier last month, the two seem destined to collide again. Ngannou for one, has been waiting and expects to get revenge when it is finally booked:

“I’ve been waiting for it,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie recently. “After my last fight, Dana White said we’re going to see how it plays out between ‘DC’ and Stipe. I’m willing. I’m ready for it.

“I think I’m going to have my revenge, and definitely it’s not going to go the same way as the last one. 2019, hopefully – that would be great.”

Along with a title shot, Ngannou also hopes to fight in his home continent of Africa. Given the rise of Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, it looks like a possibility in the future. But Ngannou doesn’t expect it to happen anytime soon:

“I hope so, but I don’t know if they’re really willing to do it,” Ngannou added. “I can’t wait to see that. Either Nigeria or Cameroon. Let’s say Nigeria first.”

Do you think Ngannou will win the title from Miocic in a second attempt?