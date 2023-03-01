Francis Ngannou distances himself from future UFC return following January departure: ‘I doubt it’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has distanced himself from a future return to the organization following his official departure from the Octagon back in January of this year, explaining how it would take an awful lot for him to consider returning to the promotion.

Ngannou, the promotion’s most recent undisputed heavyweight champion, was handed his official release from the UFC back in January of this year, following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization back in in December of last year.

As per UFC president, Dana White, the promotion elected to strip Francis Ngannou of his status as undisputed heavyweight champion, and also waived their exclusive matching rights period to allow the Batié native to field offers immediately from other promotions.

Francis Ngannou remains doubtful of scoring future UFC comeback

Yet to officially book his return to combat sports, Ngannou, who has been linked with a slew of potential matches against the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua – maintained that a future UFC return seems highly unlikely.

“I think my situation (with the UFC) is different than others,” Francis Ngannou told The Schmo during a recent interview. “It’s not like I got caught or something – I left. And I think he (Dana White) would take a lot in order for me to come back. I doubt that (White will make it happen).”

Most recently, Cameroon native, Ngannou headlined UFC 270 against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane back in January of last year – securing a unanimous decision victory to successfully unify the division titles.

In March of the prior year, Ngannou, a staple of Xtreme Couture stopped former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic with a thunderous knockout win in the pair’s title rematch.

This weekend atop UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones makes his return against the aforenoted, Gane – with the duo vying for the now-vacant heavyweight championship.