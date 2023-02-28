Ciryl Gane issues warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 285: ‘No need to talk, we’ll do the job in the cage’

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane has urged former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones to halt his words ahead of their title showdown this weekend at UFC 285 – insisting they will do their proverbial talking in the Octagon.

Gane, the current #1 ranked heavyweight contender, returns to the sport this weekend at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada – attempting to clinch the vacant heavyweight championship at the second time of trying.

For Jones, the look-see-do fighter snaps a three year hiatus from the sport in his T-Mobile Arena outing this weekend against Gane, having most recently competed in February 2020 in a successful light heavyweight championship defense against Dominick Reyes.

Booking his return to the sport back in January, Jones’ return comes off the back of former undisputed champion, Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC having completed his contractual obligations with the organization in December of last year.

However, ahead of his comeback this weekend, Jones has debated with fans regarding the ability of Gane as a technical kickboxer – insisting past foe and recent PFL mover, Thiago Santos is far more dangerous than the Frenchman.

“Man, I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again,” Jon Jones tweeted. “I think it’s crazy that you guys consider (Ciryl) Gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. (And) Crazy versatility.”

Ciryl Gane sends warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 285

Urging Jones to save his words for when they stand opposite each other inside the Octagon this Saturday night, Ciryl Gane issued a warning to the Rochester native.

“Don’t need to talk, my friend,” Ciryl Gane said of Jon Jones during an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 285. “We’re going to do the job in the cage. And we will see.”

Retaining his number one rank in the official heavyweight ranks back in July of last year, Gane headlined UFC Fight Night Paris in the promotion’s first venture to France – stopping Australian heavyweight, Tai Tuivasa with third round strikes.