Former UFC Title Challenger Claims Jack Della Maddalena Was ‘Mentally Broken’ vs. Islam Makhachev

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Renato Moicano has given his thoughts on Jack Della Maddalena’s performance against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. Makhachev, who moved up to welterweight earlier this year, to challenge ‘JDM’ for the strap, dethroned him last weekend by unanimous decision.

Despite the fact that the Australian had trained with Craig Jones and Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev’s past opponent, Makhachev was still able to drag ‘JDM’ to the mat with ease. Makhachev mostly relied on his Dagestani wrestling and almost had 25 minutes of control time, but was unable to force a tap from the Australian.

Della Maddalena’s performance was discussed after the fight, and many conjectured that he might have suffered an injury in between rounds. Moicano recently gave his thoughts on Della Maddalena’s performance. He said:

“Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight champion, months of training, and they wanted me to go over there and beat Islam on one day’s notice. Like that’s impossible… But if you give Islam space, he’s going to get you in a submission. So the best thing you can do is just survive the round. But that’s the problem. First round, and then you got tired, the second round, and then on the fifth, mother****er was crying. ‘JDM’ looked like he was crying, like just the frustration. Defeated, yeah, defeated mentally. That shows how good Islam is and how good Khabib’s camp is. Double fu**ing champ.”

Moicano faced Makhachev on short notice earlier this year at UFC 311, after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out because of a back injury. The Brazilian was submitted in round one.

Jack Della Maddalena gives statement after UFC 322 loss

The now-former champion has nothing but respect for Islam Makhachev. Jack Della Maddalena recently thanked his followers and praised Makhachev on Instagram, writing:

“Thanks to those always supporting. Islam is one of the greats and deserved to win. I will learn and move forward.”

Jack Della Maddalena's comments

Makhachev also praised Maddalena earlier, saying he’s still very young and talented and will surely come back strong.