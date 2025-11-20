Jack Della Maddalena’s coach responds to claims he was injured at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena‘s coach Ben Vickers has responded to claims that his student was injured in the main event of UFC 322.

Last weekend, Jack Della Maddalena failed in his attempt to successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship against Islam Makhachev. While he did some solid defensive work on the ground, he just wasn’t able to serve as a real attacking threat to Islam – and eventually, he wound up losing via decision.

Some have since suggested that it looked like Jack Della Maddalena was injured, mainly because of how much he was wincing on the ground. Others simply felt like Makhachev did a great job of controlling him, and that it probably caused JDM some notable pain either way.

In a recent interview, Jack Della Maddalena’s coach Ben Vickers had the following to say on the subject.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach responds to injury rumors

“When you commit to having a fight, it doesn’t matter what the f*ck is wrong with you – if anything was,” Vickers told Submission Radio. “We’re not going to confirm or deny anything. When we decided to step in the cage, we believed Jack could win that fight. That’s all I’m going to say. There are no excuses here. We didn’t do enough on the day to get the job done, and that is it.”

“The game plan was to be further away than that range, probably, and then switching stances a lot,” Vickers said. “I think when the lead leg gets compromised early, it kind of like hurt the game plan a little bit in terms of stance switching and stuff like that. I commend them on their game planning against us. They clearly studied a lot of tape. They had an answer for the head-hands defense with the head kicks and stuff like that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Della Maddalena isn’t in the business of making excuses. What he wants to do is go back to the drawing board, figure out where he went wrong, and build himself back to try and once again reach the championship level – regardless of how long it takes.