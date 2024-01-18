Former UFC Title Challenger Reacts to Sean Strickland’s Latest Anti-LGBTQ Rant: ‘Maybe Don’t Give Him a Platform’

Sean Strickland has once again angered the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

On Saturday, January 20, Strickland is set to defend his 185-pound title for the first time since claiming the crown with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya last year. Hoping to make Strickland’s first reign a short one is No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.

Ahead of their highly anticipated and all-too-personal clash in the UFC 297 headliner, Sean Strickland has been making the rounds, speaking to members of the press about the impending title tilt and pretty much anything else that pops into his head. During Wednesday’s media scrum in Toronto, one brave reporter decided to question Strickland on his past comments about the gay, lesbian, and transgender communities.

In December 2021, Strickland tweeted, “If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness.” As the reporter attempted to read back additional posts, Strickland was quick to cut him off and deliver one of his signature diatribes.

“Ten years ago, to be trans was a mental f*cking illness,” Strickland said. “And now, all of a sudden, people like you have f*cking weaseled your way in the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f*cking you.”

Needless to say, Strickland’s comments didn’t go over well with many fighters and fans, including former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson who offered her take on the middleweight champ’s latest rant.

I understand from a journalist pov asking these types of qns and not shying away from these topics, etc.



However, when you have someone like Sean who is confrontational, at times volatile, and has very polarizing beliefs, maybe don't give him a platform asking these qns 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/8fikDV0kH5 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 17, 2024

Over the last year, Strickland has established himself as one of mixed martial arts’ most polarizing figures. Moving forward, he will look to carve out a more substantial legacy for himself as one of the middleweight division’s greatest champions.

That journey begins against a South African knockout artist riding an impressive eight-fight win streak.