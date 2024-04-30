Arman Tsarukyan’s fight purse withheld by NSAC after fan incident at UFC 300, faces disciplinary action

Arman Tsarukyan is facing disciplinary action following an altercation with a fan at UFC 300.

As ‘Ahalkalakets’ made his way to the Octagon for his main card clash with former lightweight world champion Charles Oliveira at the landmark event in Las Vegas, Tsarukyan engaged in a brief scuffle with a fan in the crowd. Video of the incident quickly made its way online, showing the 155-pound contender throwing a punch at someone seated near the entryway.

“He showed me ‘F*ck you’ and he wanted to punch me and I wanted to punch him back,” Tsarukyan explained at the post-fight press conference. “That’s it. So guys, no one show me ‘F*ck you.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Tsarukyan’s physical retaliation is going to cost him.

Per a report from Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Tsarukyan’s fight purse was $158,000, of which 20% — or $31,600 — is being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission until a full disciplinary hearing can be held in May. In addition to a potential fine, ‘Ahalkalakets’ could also face suspension by the NSAC.

The commission did note that the fan involved in the incident opted not to press charges and has also made it clear that he has no intention of suing the UFC.

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t the only fighter facing disciplinary action following UFC 300

Before Arman Tsarukyan’s viral incident, Diego Lopes delivered a highlight-reel knockout on the night, dispatching Sodiq Yusuff in the opening round of their preliminary bout.

Lopes walked away with $100,000, but $5,000 of that is now being withheld by the NSAC after Lopes hopped over the Octagon wall to greet UFC CEO Dana White — something he was specifically advised not to do.

The NSAC commissioner claims that White permitted Lopes to exit the cage and that the UFC CEO allegedly said, “I will pay his fine.”

The commission will review video evidence of each incident, specifically the incident with Tsarukyan, before levying a decision on both matters.