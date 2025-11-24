Former UFC BMF Kingpin Pushes for Michael Morales to Get Upcoming Title Shot

A former UFC BMF kingpin wants Michael Morales to get the next shot at the welterweight champion. Morales most recently secured a round one knockout victory at UFC 322 against Sean Brady, after which he climbed up to the No. 3 spot on the 170-pound list.

The 26-year-old holds an impressive record of 19-0 and boasts wins over Gilbert Burns, Neil Magny, and the aforementioned Brady, among others. So far in his MMA career, Morales has secured 15 finishes.

Post-UFC 322, Morales called out newly minted welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, and the Russian also praised the Ecuadorian’s performance against Brady.

Recently, former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, in a recent episode of Death Row MMA, had Michael Morales on board. While sharing a clip of their conversation, ‘Gamebred’ gave a shoutout to Morales by posting on X:

“Give this man the TITLE shot 🔥”

Michael Morales does not mind fighting Carlos Prates before getting title shot

In the same episode mentioned above, Michael Morales said that if he has to fight Carlos Prates before getting a shot at the welterweight champion, he will gladly do that:

“If I have to fight Carlos Prates before the belt, I’ll do it no problem. Because in this game, it’s everyone against everyone. It’s the only thing that can be done.”

Prates also has back-to-back stoppage victories on his resume and is also seeking a title shot. On the other hand, Ian Machado Garry, who most recently beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, has also called out Islam Makhachev. Makhachev, on the other hand, has shown interest in fighting Kamaru Usman.

With so many deserving contenders, it will be a tough challenge for the UFC to decide who is next in line to battle Makhachev.