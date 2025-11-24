Former UFC BMF Kingpin Pushes for Michael Morales to Get Upcoming Title Shot

BySubham
Michael Morales

A former UFC BMF kingpin wants Michael Morales to get the next shot at the welterweight champion. Morales most recently secured a round one knockout victory at UFC 322 against Sean Brady, after which he climbed up to the No. 3 spot on the 170-pound list.

The 26-year-old holds an impressive record of 19-0 and boasts wins over Gilbert Burns, Neil Magny, and the aforementioned Brady, among others. So far in his MMA career, Morales has secured 15 finishes. 

Post-UFC 322, Morales called out newly minted welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, and the Russian also praised the Ecuadorian’s performance against Brady. 

READ MORE:  Ian Machado Garry Calls for Support From Georgia Ahead of Potential Islam Makhachev Fight

Recently, former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, in a recent episode of Death Row MMA, had Michael Morales on board. While sharing a clip of their conversation, ‘Gamebred’ gave a shoutout to Morales by posting on X:

“Give this man the TITLE shot 🔥” 

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s post below:

Michael Morales does not mind fighting Carlos Prates before getting title shot

In the same episode mentioned above, Michael Morales said that if he has to fight Carlos Prates before getting a shot at the welterweight champion, he will gladly do that: 

“If I have to fight Carlos Prates before the belt, I’ll do it no problem. Because in this game, it’s everyone against everyone. It’s the only thing that can be done.” 

Prates also has back-to-back stoppage victories on his resume and is also seeking a title shot. On the other hand, Ian Machado Garry, who most recently beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, has also called out Islam Makhachev. Makhachev, on the other hand, has shown interest in fighting Kamaru Usman.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev Reveals Whether He'd Cut to Lightweight for a Superfight with Ilia Topuria

Check out Ian Garry calling out Islam Makhachev below:

With so many deserving contenders, it will be a tough challenge for the UFC to decide who is next in line to battle Makhachev.

READ MORE:  Ismail Naurdiev Sleeps Ryan Loder with Booming Overhand Right in First Round - UFC Qatar Highlights

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts